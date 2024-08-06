Extreme Flooding in Mercer County Causing Very Hefty Delays Tuesday Afternoon

The storms that have rolled through our area this afternoon are making for a VERY rough commute home. We’re hearing of many motorists who are in stopped traffic in our area.

Of course, you can avoid I-295 in Mercer County, that may be for the best, according to our partners at Total Traffic.

Here’s the latest (as of 5:00 p.m.):

I-295 is the center of trouble in both directions right now in our area. In Hopewell, the two left lanes are blocked southbound between Exits 75 and Exit 73. We’ve heard that traffic is essentially stopped in this area right now.

Northbound in that same area of I-295 in Pennington, NJ has THREE left ones closed for flooding between exits 72 and exit 73.

The off-ramp on I-295 to exit 75 (that’s Beat Tavern Road) is partially blocked as well.

Route 31 - This road is closed in Pennington, NJ in both directions (North and Southbound) between Denny Road and Main Street. Additionally, the on-ramp from I-295 is closed due to flooding.

All of this information is subject to change this afternoon throughout it so be patient on the roads and follow all detours.

Remember: don’t drown, turn around. Do not drive through flooded roads at any time.

Today's flooding, by the way, likely won't be the last round of flooding rains that our area sees this week, according to 94.5 PST's Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. More rain is possible tonight.

Additionally, Dan Zarrow warns us that even MORE rain is yet to come this weekend on Saturday as we see the remnants of Hurricane Debbie. You can click here to read his latest forecast.



