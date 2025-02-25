Have you ever been driving along and all of a sudden another driver flashes their headlights or their high beams at you?

If you're thinking yes, you're certainly not alone.

It seems to be a common signal between drivers.

So, what is the other driver trying to tell you and is it legal to flash your headlights at another driver?

There are many different reasons another driver could flash their headlights at you. Some reasons are a little more "official" than others.

1. There are police in the area trying to catch speeders

The first reason is one I'm sure you've heard before. Another driver is trying to alert you that a police officer is in the area.

It's an act of courtesy. It may be serving as a warning that there's a speed trap ahead, so head the warning and watch out. You may want to slow down a little.

2. It's dark and your lights aren't on

The second reason could be that it's getting dark or is dark enough that you should have your own headlights on.

3. You have a headlight out

Some drivers simply use it as a way to get the other driver's attention and then will point at something wrong with the person's car, like a headlight being out, or they've left their cup of coffee on the roof after leaving Starbucks, Dunkin', or wherever. You laugh, but, I've seen it.

4. There's a hazard on the road ahead

Take warning. There may be something on the road ahead that could affect your drive...a dead animal, a tree down, or some other debris.

It is legal to flash your lights at another driver

You may have heard it's illegal to flash your lights at another driver, and if a cop catches you doing it, you'll get a ticket.

Wrong.

It used to be against the law in some states but the ACLU came to the defense of people across the country, arguing it was simply a way for drivers to communicate.

Different states have different rules, but many are outdated and aren't enforced.

For more information on this, click here.

