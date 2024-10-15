New Jersey is known for many things, but some of its lesser-known quirks come in the form of strange laws still on the books.

While many of these laws aren’t actively enforced, it’s surprising they were ever instated in the first place. They provide a glimpse into the state’s past and the odd regulations that were once considered necessary.

For example, in Bernards Township, it’s illegal to frown at a police officer. Yes, you read that right!

While it’s unlikely anyone would get a ticket for being grumpy, the law technically exists. Then, there’s the rule in Manville, where it’s illegal to throw a handful of confetti on the street.

It’s hard to imagine why tossing a little celebration in the air would be a problem, but the town apparently disagreed at one point.

Some laws are unique to specific towns. In Raritan, you’re not allowed to curse on a sidewalk. In Haddon Township, residents once had to get a special permit to park their elephant in the street!

While most of these laws are considered relics and rarely, if ever, enforced, they add a bit of humor and curiosity to New Jersey’s legal history. It makes you wonder what prompted lawmakers to write them in the first place.

Is It Illegal For Men To Knit During Fishing Season

Speaking of insane laws throughout the state of New Jersey, there's word online that there's a law stating men are not legally allowed to knit during fishing season, but is it true?

While not enforced, it was a law at one time. If you love to fish and knit, make sure you take up knitting out of fishing season!

There isn't a lot of information as to why this law was enacted, but hey, that's what makes New Jersey amazingly quirky!

