Summer in New Jersey means warm days, cool nights, and the perfect weather for some outdoor adventures.

One of the best ways to enjoy the season is by spending a day fishing. It's something very random about me, but I love going fishing. It's so relaxing, and to be quite honest, it's hard to be bad at.

Some people are REALLY good at fishing, but most people can get the hang of it on a simple level relatively quickly. It's a great activity for everyone.

However, before you grab your rod and reel, it's important to understand the state's fishing regulations.

New Jersey has specific rules to keep sustainable fishing practices in place and protect ecosystems.

For example, fishers between the ages of 16 and 69 are required to have a fishing license.

Also, certain species have size and bag limits, and some waters are designated as conservation areas where you're not allowed to fish.

These regulations help maintain healthy fish populations and make sure that everyone can enjoy fishing for years to come.

When Are Free Fishing Days In New Jersey?

There's some good news, though! New Jersey offers two Free Fishing Days each year, allowing residents and visitors to fish without a license. In 2025, these days are Saturday, June 7, and Saturday, October 18.

On these dates, anyone can fish in the state's public waters without needing a license or trout stamp.

It's a great opportunity for beginners to try fishing without any commitment and for seasoned fishers to introduce friends and family to the sport.

Just remember, all other regulations, including size and daily catch limits, remain in effect.

So, if you're looking to spend a relaxing day outdoors this summer, consider heading to one of New Jersey's many fishing spots.

Just be sure to check the local regulations and take advantage of the Free Fishing Days to enjoy the experience without any hassle. Happy fishing!

