There's a new restaurant in Bucks County, according to the Patch, and it has locals buzzing.

First Watch just opened its first Bucks County location

It originated in Florida. So, if you've traveled, you may have seen it before. It's First Watch.

The name is after the nautical term, which refers to the first shift of the day. They know how important the first meal of the day is, so they make it great.

It's open for breakfast, brunch, and lunch

This is the very first Bucks County location of the popular breakfast, brunch, and lunch chain. It's located in Barn Plaza on South Easton Road, where Applebee's used to be.

It opened its doors to welcome customers bright and early on Monday morning (September 8).

First Watch is known for its freshly-brewed coffee

If you need your caffeine in the morning, you're in luck. First Watch is known for its freshly-brewed coffee. There's also iced coffee and a freshly-squeezed juice bar.

The menu is made to order and tweaked seasonally. The French Toast batter is homemade.

The fall favorites include the Maple Bacon Croissant Sandwich, Pumpkin Pancakes, Pumpkin Spice donuts, Honey Chipotle Chicken Hash, and Million Dollar Bacon, which is its "signature hardwood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne and a maple syrup drizzle."

Is your mouth watering?

You can check out the entire menu by clicking here, plus you can check the wait time and get in line by clicking here.

It's open daily from 7 AM - 2:30 PM

Go check it out. First Watch Doylestown is open from 7 AM - 2:30 PM, 7 days a week. It's located in Barn Plaza, 1745 South Easton Road, Doylestown.

The Barn Plaza shopping center is undergoing a major transformation with the addition of Whole Foods...another Bucks County first. Other new stores include Barnes and Noble, Honeygrow, and more.

