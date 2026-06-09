Lawrence Township has announced the date for its much-anticipated, annual Independence Day celebration.

Lawrence Township's fireworks will be on July 1 at Rider University

Get ready to celebrate America's 250th this year with an evening of food, fun, and fireworks. It will once again take place at Rider University on Route 206. The date is Wednesday, July 1, with a rain date set for the next night, July 2, if necessary.

READ MORE: New Egyptian restaurant coming soon to Lawrence Township

Bring your family, friends, chairs, and blankets to sit, relax, and enjoy the wonderful community feel of this popular event. The festivities will kick off at 6 PM. There will be live music, food trucks, and entertainment for children leading up to the fireworks display.

Alenate/Getty Images Alenate/Getty Images loading...

Fireworks will begin around 9:30 PM

The fireworks show will begin just after dark, around 9:30 PM. It is one of the best fireworks shows around, in my opinion.

Get our free mobile app

It's been a tradition for me, my family, and friends for many years. I always leave saying how impressed I am. My camera roll is filled with pictures of beautiful, colorful fireworks from years past. They'll definitely have you saying, ohhhh and ahhhhh.

READ MORE: New dog-friendly restaurant now open in Lawrence Township

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

I'm a graduate of Rider University, so I always love the chance to go back to campus for a fun event like this. Rider University is located at 2083 Lawrence Road (Route 206) in Lawrence Township, NJ.

I-295 exit to Route 206 is closed until the end of August

Heads up. You may need to adjust your driving route to Rider University this year, as there is construction work going on in the area through August.

From the Lawrence Township website: "I-295 southbound Exit 69B to Route 206 southbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured beginning June 4, 2026 and continuing through August as a niose barrier installation project advances in Lawrence, Mercer County. In addition, the right lane on I-295 southbound is scheduled to be closed just before Exit 69B to install construction barrier and close the ramp."

How To Keep Your Dog Calm During Fireworks While fireworks are fun for many, when it comes to our pets, it can be a very scary and stressful situation. These are some tips the American Kennel Club recommends to make your pet's experience with fireworks the best it can be. Gallery Credit: Canva