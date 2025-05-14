You're not going to like this news.

A popular local restaurant is closing down after 14 years.

Fireside Grill and Bar in Marlboro closing for good after 14 years

It's Fireside Grill and Bar on South Main Street (Route 79) in Marlboro.

It's the end of an era.

The disappointing announcement was posted on the restaurant's Facebook page on Tuesday (May 13).

The post reads, "After 14 memorable years, Fireside Grill & Bar will permanently close its doors at 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 18th. Join us this final week to savor your favorite dishes and drinks one last time. It's been an honor to serve you, and we cherish the countless moments shared with our cherished guests over the years."

It sounds like there are already plans in place for what's coming next in that space.

Another eatery will be opening in the space

The post continued, "While this chapter ends, the space will soon welcome a new concept that we are confident will become a cherished community destination."

The comments came pouring in from employees and fans of the restaurant.

Deanna Purrelli commented, "I've worked at so many restaurants and nowhere compares to working here. RIP Fireside I luv you."

Another employee reminisced how he met his wife while working there.

A customer commented how it meant a lot to him that Fireside was one of the only places open after Hurricane Sandy.

Community groups thanked the restaurant for its community support, including the Marlboro Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Restaurants are struggling since the pandemic

No word on why the beloved restaurant is closing but restaurants sure haven't had it easy in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Best of luck. Sorry to see it go.

I'll let you know what's going in there as soon as I find out.