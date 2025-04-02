When Do Fireflies Start Showing Up in Pennsylvania?

Spring has officially sprung, and the warmer months are finally here. It’s the best time of the year in Pennsylvania.

We get to enjoy time outside in the warm air like camping, making a trip to the beach, or even catching a baseball game.

Ever since I was a kid, summer has always been one of my favorite times of the year.

Everyone decides to be more social; there’s so much to do, and so many fun memories to be made. It’s just easier to make plans with people around you because everyone’s happier in the summer, right?

Lightning Bug Season in Pennsylvania

Canva Canva loading...

There’s really only one thing that’s negative about summer: the bugs.

I’m one of those people who is just petrified of bugs. I was never the kid who was playing with worms in the grass or anything like that.

Bugs skeeve me out to no end, but there are a few that I actually enjoy seeing, and one of them is lightning bugs.

Of course, I was afraid when I was really little to catch them, but it was always fun to just see them from afar.

Running into the yard and chasing them around with a little mason jar to see them up close?

That’s seriously a core memory for a lot of kids in our area. Releasing them back into the yard was always even more fun than watching them flutter away into the night.

Looking for lightning bugs is one of those simple summer activities that just makes you smile and feel like a little kid on summer vacation again.

When Will Fireflies Come Out in Pennsylvania?

Canva Canva loading...

Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like I’ve been seeing fewer and fewer lightning bugs over the years. So when will we start seeing fireflies in the Pennsylvania area?

According to PAWilds.com, firefly season lasts from the summer solstice (June 21st) to the second week of July. That means their peak season is late June to early July.

If you’re looking for those pretty little bugs fluttering around your yard, now you know when to look!

