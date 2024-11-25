Exciting news foodies.

There's a new dining option in Bucks County, according to the Patch.

Firebirds Wood Fire Grill just opened in Yardley, PA

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has officially opened its doors at the Prickett Preserve, right near the new Wegmans supermarket.

Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton loading...

This is Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's first Bucks County location

This is the popular American steakhouse's first Bucks County location, its 5th restaurant in the greater Philadelphia region.

If you’re looking for a great place to unwind after work, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is the place with its Bar Bite features and happy hour cocktails.

Bring your friends to FIREBAR for snacks and drinks between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The new restaurant isn't just for Happy Hour. It offers lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, all cooked with a unique wood-fired twist.

Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton loading...

Firebirds is known for its bold, fire-infused flavors.

They serve everything from hand-cut steaks to fresh seafood cooked over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood.

That sounds delicious, doesn't it?

Go see what all the buzz is about.

Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton Dan Alexander/TSM Trenton loading...

It's been named one of the best “Breakout Brands” by Nation’s Restaurant News.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is open 7 days a week

The restaurant is open seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is located at 924 Antique Aly, in Prickett Preserve.

You can dine in, pick up, or have it delivered through the restaurant's website or DoorDash.

To make a reservation, click here.

I can't wait to try it.

