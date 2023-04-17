Go Nuts! This Iconic Philly-Based Donut Chain is FINALLY Expanding to New Jersey!

Hey South Jersey! It's time to go nuts for donuts! But not that any donuts...We're talkin' Federal Donuts!!

Yep! Philly-based Federal Donuts is coming to The Marlton Square Shopping Center in Marlton! The shopping center is located at 300 NJ-73 (the one with Trader Joe's).

Get our free mobile app

This is confirmed on the Marlton Square shopping center's website listed under "Coming Soon!" This will be Federal Donut's first ever New Jersey location! How exciting!

Known for its affordable comfort classics in unexpected changing flavors, guests can delight in fancy or hot fresh donuts served fresh daily. Federal Donuts also serves up chicken dishes and coffee.

This is fairly new news so we don't know much more about their plans. No word yet on where in the shopping center they're opening or a projected opening date, but we'll keep you posted.

Their menu includes delicious signature donut flavors like Spiced Pear a la Mode, Blackberry Crumble, Neopolitan, Pralines and Cream, Strawberry Lavender, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Lavender London Fog and more!

And if you're in the mood for something more savory, they also have chicken sandwiches and fries. And of course, you can't have donuts without coffee!

Right now they have 9 locations in Philadelphia, with two more at Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hopefully they'll plan on opening a few more locations in New Jersey, so those of us who have a distance to drive to get to Philly won't have drive as far to get those delicious donuts.

Are you excited for Federal Donuts coming to Marlton? Let us know in the comments!

10 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Central NJ 2023 Nothing better than outdoor dining in nice weather! Here are the 10 best outdoor restaurants you'll find in Central NJ!