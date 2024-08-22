When Will New Jersey Reach Peak Fall Foliage in 2024?

Autumn in New Jersey is nothing short of magical.

The crisp air, cozy sweaters, and of course, the beautiful colors of fall foliage make this season my very favorite of the year.

I know this description sounds very Hallmark-esque, but it's true!

Fall is such a magical time of year in New Jersey.

As the days shorten and the temperatures drop, New Jersey’s trees start to transition.

For many, the peak of fall is the ultimate treat. It's a time when the leaves are in their best form.

I love looking outside my window and seeing the amazing colors of the crispy leaves.

It makes me feel like I'm in an ABC Family show.

When Will New Jersey Reach Peak Fall Foliage for 2024?

According to NJ Hiking, "average New Jersey peak fall color is October 19th, through the 29th."

In the higher elevations of North Jersey, like the scenic hills of the Highlands and Kittatinny Ridge, this tends to occur in mid-October.

Meanwhile, areas closer to the coast and lower elevations won’t reach their peak until later in the month, giving everyone plenty of time to plan their photoshoots for that perfect fall backdrop.

Whether you’re hiking one of the state's many trails, driving along the scenic roads, or simply stepping outside your front door, fall in New Jersey is just something out of a magazine.

So, grab your favorite Starbucks fall menu item, get those cozy sweaters out, and get ready to take in fall the right way, here in New Jersey!

