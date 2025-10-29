If you live in New Jersey or New York and have E-ZPass, you'd better check your account immediately.

An E-ZPass mistake overcharged thousands of commuters

There was a billing mistake recently that has affected about 8,000 E-ZPass customers, PIX 11 is reporting.

READ MORE: Fogo de Chao opening Mercer County location

The New York State Bridge Authority says if you are a part of the NYSBA Commuter Plan, you may have been accidentally overcharged.

The overcharges were over two days in October

Thankfully, the overcharges only occurred during a two-day period. The dates were Thursday, October 9, and Friday, October 10.

Get our free mobile app

The NYSBA's plan lets commuters who make a lot of trips between the states pay less of a toll for each trip ($1.40). The state crossings include the Bear Mountain, Newburgh-Beacon, Mid-Hudson, Kingston-Rhinecliff, and Rip Van Winkle bridges.

Olga Yastremska Olga Yastremska loading...

To be a part of the plan, you must make 17 trips during each billing cycle, which is 30 days. If you don't take that many trips, each trip not used is billed at $1.40 and labeled as "Unused Commuter Trips."

READ MORE: NJ's Highest Unemployment rates are in these counties

A statement from E-ZPass said, "The Authority recently became aware of erroneous charges generated by its outside vendor related to the Commuter Plan. NYSBA has been working closely with the E-ZPass NY Customer Service Center to correct the matter and has directed that refunds are to be issued for impacted accounts.”

Check your account to see if you've been overcharged

Please check your E-ZPass account immediately to see if you've been overcharged. If you think you have, you'll want to contact the E-ZPass Customer Service Department. The phone number is 800-333-8655.

If you'd like more information on the NYSBA Commuter Plan, click here.

QUIZ: Can You Guess the Iconic TV Show From Just One Opening Freeze-Frame? Think you’re the ultimate TV fan? How well do you know your classic TV intros? Put your knowledge to the test with our quiz. We’ll show you a freeze-frame from the opening credits of an iconic TV show—take your best guess, then scroll to see if you were right and watch the full opening. Good luck! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz