Alanis Morisette is hitting the stage at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion tonight in Camden and there are a few things you should know if you plan to head to the show tonight!

Alanis kicked off 'The Triple Moon Tour' and she will be in Jersey for the next two nights. Tonight, July 2nd, is the Camden stop of the tour and tomorrow, July 3rd, she will be at PNC Bank Arts Center.

If you're heading down after work today to catch her live, here are just a few of the things you should know before you go!

What time is Alanis Morisette's Concert in Camden, NJ?

Alanis Morisette's 'The Triple Moon Tour' starts tonight at 7 in Camden, NJ. According to My Downtown Camden, lots are open at 3:30 pm, clubs are open at 4:30 pm and gates are open at 5:30 pm!

Is There An Opening Act For Alanis Morisette's Concert in Camden, NJ At The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion?

Yes! Morgan Wade and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be the opening act for Alanis' 'The Triple Moon Tour'.

What Time Will Alanis Morisette Perform At The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ?

It looks like she will come onstage around 9:15 pm, according to past shows on this tour. It seems as though Morgan Wade will take the stage at 7, followed by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts around 8:05.

What is the Bag Policy at The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion for the Alanis Morisette Concert 2024?

According to the venue's official site, "Small clutch bags are allowed. Slightly larger tote-style bags are allowed only if they are clear. All other bags are prohibited. Bags may be searched on entry."

What Is The Setlist for Alanis Morisette's 'The Triple Moon Tour' Concert at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ?

We dug into some of her past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on July 2nd at the Freedom Mortgage Pavillion in Camden, NJ.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.