I don't know about you but I've always been very weather affected.

If there are too many rainy days in a row, I'm blue, and need some sun to perk me up.

I would think most people thrive on sunny days, but I do know some people who love rainy weather.

In general, when you ask someone where they'd like to move if they had a choice, they say someplace sunny and warm.

If you're planning a move, or even just a vacation, and love the sun, I would stay away from the rainiest cities in the U.S.

When I think of rainy cities, the first one that comes to my mind is Seattle, on the west coast. You too?

Rainy cities often come with lower living costs, fresher air, and stunning green landscapes.

I was surprised to see the 3rd rainiest city in America is in Pennsylvania.

Before I tell you what it is, let me clarify what is meant by “rainy,” according to Redfin.

There are two main ways to measure how rainy a city is:

The number of days with measurable precipitation (that’s at least 0.01 inches). The total amount of rainfall in a year.

This can get a little tricky.

Some cities might have many rainy days but not much rain overall, while others get less rain but still have plenty of wet days.

This Redfin list focused on cities with the most rainy days.

When it comes to rainiest cities in the U.S. with populations of over 100,000, PA is represented.

Coming in at #3 is Erie.

Average Annual Rainy Days: 162 days

Average Annual Precipitation: 42.16 inches

It's near Lake Erie. The area gets a lot of precipitation because of lake-effect storms, especially in the winter and spring months.

Erie gets almost 13 more inches of rain than the national average of about 30 inches.

So, if that doesn't sounds bad to you, Erie could be for you.

