I'm so sad to hear the news that a popular restaurant in Lawrence Township is closing its doors for good.

There aren't many of these classic Italian restaurants around anymore, where the owner is greeting you at the door and chatting with you at your table, and the food is as outstanding as your Italian grandmother's.

Enzo's La Piccola Cucina in Lawrence is closing after 40 years

Enzo's La Piccola Cucina on Princeton Avenue announced on social media yesterday that it will be closing after over 40 years.

The post read in part, "Since Enzo unlocked his dream in September of 1983, Enzo's La Piccola Cucina has been privileged to serve this remarkable community. As Enzo greeted you from the corner table, over the years, many of you have become more than guests - you have become our extended family. Sharing meals with you and your loved ones across three, even four generations, has given us priceless memories we will always treasure. However, considering the ever-changing world - costs of goods and staffing on the rise, and so much more, we have had to make a difficult decision. We believe the time has come for Enzo's La Piccola Cucina to close its doors."

Sigh.

Enzo's is a community gathering spot

Enzo's was a place where family, friends, neighbors, and the community gathered. I've had countless GNOs (Girls Night Out) there, family dinners, celebrated special occasions, gathered with neighbors, and met "mom friends" there when we all needed a break and some amazing food.

If you live in the area surrounding Enzo's, you know it's the place where Santa stopped for dinner during his annual trip around Lawrence Township with Slackwood Volunteer Fire Company.

It's safe to say Enzo's will be greatly missed.

No exact closing date has been set yet

There's still time for you to go in for one last meal. There's no exact closing date set yet. The announcement said the restaurant will remain open for the next four or five weeks.

Thank you for the memories, Enzo's. I'll be in before you close.

Enzo's La Piccola Cucina is located at 1906 Princeton Avenue, Lawrence Township, NJ.

