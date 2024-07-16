One Year Ago Today – Beloved NYC TV Meteorologist, Elise Finch, Suddenly Died

It was one year ago today (July 16, 2023) that a beloved face in New York City television died.

Elise Finch, a longtime meteorologist with WCBS-TV (CBS 2), died in a New York City hospital on July 16, 2023.

WCBS-TV confirmed the news shortly after her death, which left her coworkers, fans and family shocked last summer.

Finch — who started as a weekend forecaster at the station— became a beloved member of the station’s morning crew.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Morning TV Anchor — Mike Jerrick — Shares Shocking Health Revelation



"Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work," WCBS said in the announcement of her death. "She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon."

Get our free mobile app

Finch was a broadcast professional right through the end of her career.

In fact, she was on-air less than 48 hours before her sudden death sent shockwaves through the station.

Elise was survived by her daughter Grace and husband, Craig Henriques, a photojournalist at WCBS-TV. A GoFundMe last summer raised more than $14,000 for her family.

A large memorial service was held a few days later in New York City, reports say.

Elise was ultimately laid to rest in Westchester County, NY.

The exact cause of death for the TV personality, however, was never made public.