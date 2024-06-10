Wow. One of the most beautiful streets in the world is right here in the tri-state area.

I happened upon an article in Architectural Digest recently that explored what the authors thought were the most beautiful streets in the world.

They said they are worth getting your passports for an grabbing some airline tickets. Get ready to book your trips.

I couldn't wait to see where these beauties are.

I was pleasantly surprised to see one of them is less than an hour away, by car, from where I live in Central New Jersey (yes, Central New Jersey does exist).

Keep reading to find out where it is.

Remember, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. What I think is beautiful, you may not, but these streets are pretty spectacular.

Before I tell you where the local street is, let me show you some of the other breathtaking streets, Many are overseas.

Take a look...

This is in Brienz, Switzerland. Isn't it amazing? The Brunngasse is lined with old, wood-carved chalets, all with brilliant colored window boxes, filled with brightly colored Geraniums.

Of course, the Alps in the background are pretty spectacular, too.

In Agueda, Portugal, colorful umbrellas line some of the more narrow streets to shade pedestrians and tourists. I know people who have been there and they say it's breathtaking. I would love to see it.

If you're ever in Brazil, make sure to visit Rua do Born in the town of Recife.

There are so many more to tell you about, but, let's get to the local street that made the list.

It's in Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love.

It's Elfreth's Alley in the Old City neighborhood. Isn't it beautiful?

I love the brick homes and different colored shutters. The walkways are gorgeous too.

Next time you're in the city, go check it out. It's so pretty.

To see the streets voted most beautiful all over the world, click here.

I'm sure you'll be starting a travel bucket list, I did.

