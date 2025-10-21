Sigh. A beloved Levittown tradition has come to an end for now.

The Warrell's Elderberry Lights in Levittown won't be lit this year

The awesome holiday light display on Elderberry Drive won't be lit this year, for the first time in 16 years, according to Bucks County Courier Times.

The sad news was posted on Facebook by the family responsible for the community tradition, the Warrell family.

The post reads in part, "The Warrell's Elderberry Lights - A Heartfelt Thank You and the hardest thing we have ever had to write. After 16 amazing years of bringing holiday cheer to our community, the Warrell's Elderberry Lights will not be returning this year. While the show has always been a true labor of love, the time has come for us to take a much-needed break. Many of the lights, props, and equipment have served us faithfully for years but are now long overdue for rebuilding or replacement - so the timing just feels right."

The family raised money for charities over the years

The family thanked everyone who visited their display over the years and supported their efforts to raise money for Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society, and the Families Behind the Badge Foundation.

The holiday light display may return in the future

The family also dropped a hint that the light display may make a comeback in the future. They said they already have some ideas, one being a full video house projection.

They urged everyone to continue to follow their Facebook page for future updates.

Many in the community made memories with their families visiting every year

No doubt, the Elderberry Lights will be greatly missed. Commenters on the Facebook post shared memories they've made with family and friends over the years visiting the lights year after year.

Thank you Warrell family for being such a bright light in the community for so many years. We'll be anxiously waiting for your return.

Happy holidays.

