Kids aren't the only ones who can have fun at an Easter Egg Hunt. There's one planned for adults as well in Pennington that you won't want to miss.

Needle Creek Farm Brewery is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on March 29

Needle Creek Farm Brewery has announced its Egg Hunt plans on Facebook. Tell your family and friends and make plans to have a fun day on the farm on Sunday, March 29. There with be egg hunts for kids & adults, live music, prizes, a food truck, and so much more. Keep reading for more details.

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The post reads, "SAVE THE DATE, New Jersey! The Easter Bunny is hopping to Needle Creek Farm Brewery Sunday, March 29th for our Big Creek Easter Egg Hunt!"

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There will be face painting, farm animals, and pictures with the Easter Bunny

Farmer John will be giving farm tours. The kids will love to visit with and feed the farm animals. There will be face painting, hair tinsel, cotton candy, and a flower truck. Also, make sure to get a free picture with the Easter Bunny and Fuzzy Man from Liberty Lake Day Camp while you're there.

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A food truck will be on site from noon - 6 PM

There will be live music from 1 PM - 5 PM and the Salt Pepper Garrlic food truck will be there from 12 PM - 6 PM (authentic BBQ). Relax around a fire pit, play cornhole, and let the kids run free and explore on the farm. The egg hunt for kids will be from 1 - 1:30 PM. The adult egg hunt will be from 2 - 2:30 PM.

Needle Creek Farm Brewery via Facebook Needle Creek Farm Brewery via Facebook loading...

If you've never been to Needle Creek Farm Brewery, it's a beautiful, historic 1700s red barn, surrounded by breathtaking countryside views. You can enjoy small-batch craft beer brewed in New Jersey and hard seltzers.

If you'd like more information, click here. Needle Creek Farm Brewery is located at John Hart Farms, 91 Titus Mill Road, in Pennington.