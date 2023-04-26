First Ever NJ Egg Fest Happens This Weekend in Ewing, NJ

There’s a super cool event happening in Jersey this weekend for all of the backyard chefs in the Garden State.

The New Jersey Egg Fest, which is powered The Buxton Complex, happens this weekend on April 29. Everyone and anyone is invited to check it out. This event is the very first to happen in New Jersey and is all about showing people who enjoy cooking the Big Green Egg.

If you aren’t super into grilling or even if you are and just aren’t familiar with the Big Green Egg, it’s a charcoal-based cooker that comes in various sizes. You can grill, roast, slow cook, and even use it as an oven all while it sits outside amongst your other outdoor cooking appliances.

The event will feature more than 8 cook teams that will showcase different techniques and recipes all while using the product. Also, of course, if you buy a ticket you’ll be able to sample it all! If outdoor cooking is your thing, this is for sure a great afternoon trip.

If you’re from Mercer County, the event is going to be super local right in Ewing, NJ at The Buxton Complex. Tickets are on sale now on their website which you can find here!

