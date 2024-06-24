Hollywood made a stop in Lambertville again last week.

Did you catch a glimpse of any stars? There were a few around town.

According to the New Hope Free Press, a movie starring Hollywood A-listers, Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney filmed a few scenes in Lambertville last week.

That's exciting. It's not everyday that big stars come to the area.

Although, Bradley Cooper recently bought an old farmhouse on a 33 acre farm in neighboring New Hope that cost him $6.5 million.

Cooper's been spotted at restaurants and shops, just being a local, around New Hope and Lambertville. He's currently dating model, Gigi Hadid, whose mother, Yolanda, owns a horse farm in the same area.

The movie being shot last week in Lambertville is titled, "Echo Valley."

It's an Apple TV+ movie and the crew transformed a Lambertville street for part of the shoot.

Filming took place on the 40th Block of York Street (just off Main Street) last Monday and Tuesday (June 17 and 18). There were traffic and parking restrictions in place.

A friend of mine also gave me the scoop that some green screen filming with Sweeney and Moore took place on Friday (June 21) at the West Amwell firehouse. Firefighters were hard at work cleaning the firehouse in anticipation of the crew and stars arrival.

The cast and crew are no strangers to Lambertville. "Echo Valley" has been filming since last year. Around this same time (June 2023) some of the cast and crew were spotted shooting on North Union and Coryell streets.

The movie is "a thriller about just how far a mother will go to save her child."

No word on a release date.

