Spring has sprung and you know what that means. Soon, it will be time to take the kids and visit the Easter Bunny.

The tradition continues as the Bunny hops on over to the shopping malls in Mercer County, NJ.

Here are the details:

MarketFair Mall Princeton

The Easter Bunny will be arriving at MarketFair (Route 1 South, Princeton) on Saturday (March 25th). The mall's throwing an Easter Bunny Arrival Party. Don't miss the fun.

The Easter Bunny will arrive at 10:30 am but the party continues until 1pm. There will be face painting, balloon sculpting, caricature art, arts & crafts, music, trivia, sweets and more.

This is a FREE event. The first 300 children will receive special giveaways. Register here.

Pictures with the Easter Bunny are available to buy. He'll be perched in a beautiful garden in the center of the mall.

For more details and to make a reservation to sit with the Easter Bunny, click here. You can walk up, but there may be a wait. The Bunny will be there until April 8th.

You can get your pet's picture taken with the Easter Bunny too. Click here for those details.

Quaker Bridge Mall

The Easter Bunny has already arrived at Quaker Bridge Mall (Route 1 North, Lawrence Township). Reservations are strongly recommended. Click here to reserve your spot.

If you have a child with special needs, make a reservation for Caring Bunny by clicking here. Caring Bunny will be available for visits on Sunday (March 26th) from 9 - 10:30am.

The Easter Bunny will be at Quaker Bridge Mall through April 8th.

