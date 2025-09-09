There are two types of people when it comes to Halloween decorations: the ones who hold out until October 1, and the ones who can’t wait and start setting up skeletons and spiderwebs while it’s still August.

Stores like Spirit Halloween and Target already have their spooky aisles fully stocked by mid-summer, and some neighborhoods around New Jersey are already rocking giant inflatable pumpkins and ghostly yard displays. So, the big question is—when is it too soon to go full spooky season?

While there’s no actual rule, most design experts say the “sweet spot” for decorating is between October 1 and October 15. A YouGov survey even found that 43% of people think early October is the perfect time to decorate for Halloween, while only 3% said it’s okay to start before Labor Day.

Of course, there are always some people who go big early. In fact, one Ohio homeowner went viral this year after facing backlash for setting up an elaborate Halloween display in August. Some neighbors loved it, but others weren’t thrilled to see zombies and tombstones before the leaves even started falling.

Read More: How Far Is the Closest Buc-ee’s to New Jersey?

Here in New Jersey, most people still seem to prefer waiting until the air is crisp, the leaves are changing, and spooky season officially kicks off. Plus, we’ve got Mischief Night on October 30, which makes Halloween feel like a two-day event in many NJ towns.

So if you’re eager to break out the jack-o’-lanterns in September, go for it—but don’t be surprised if your neighbors think you’re jumping the gun.

Bottom line: The unofficial start to spooky season in New Jersey is October 1, but if you want to turn your yard into a haunted house a little early, you’ll definitely have some company.