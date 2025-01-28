How Much Will Super Bowl LIX Tickets Cost Eagles’ Fans?

The Eagles are officially heading to the Super Bowl and the fans could not be happier. It’s been a few days since their big win and now it’s time for the team to start prepping for the big game.

Eagles fans, especially those living in Philadelphia have been riding the high of this win and I have a feeling will keep doing so until February 9th when we take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

A lot of us may be fantasizing about even getting to the game on February 9th, but how much is the bill going to be if you decide to go?

Personally, I love the Eagles and am so excited for the game, but I’m alright just watching on my TV.

If you’re considering heading out to New Orleans to catch the game, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.

How Much Are Super Bowl LIX Tickets?

According to sources like News Week, the New York Post, and Forbes, there are three different price ranges of tickets for the game.

Lower-end tickets are going for around $5,000 as of right now, mid-range tickets are in the $7,000 range and premium tickets (middle of the field on the Eagles side) are priced anywhere between $20,000 and $40,000.

The Philadelphia Eagles are also selling different fan packages that include game tickets, access to an official Eagles team party, food, entertainment, meet-and-greet experiences, and accommodations in New Orleans.

Ticket packages featured on “On Location” range anywhere from $6,700 to just under $14,000. You can see all of the official packages for sale right here.

If you plan to take this journey and go see the birds in New Orleans, make sure to be careful while booking.

There are a lot of scams happening so make sure you use official sites like Ticketmaster, On Location, etc.

Go Birds!

