It’s been about 5 months since the Eagles officially won Super Bowl LIX, and it’s been a great year for Eagles fans. The Birds secured their second Super Bowl win ever this past season, and now the biggest moment for the team has come.

The Eagles have received their Super Bowl rings and let me tell you, they’re pretty awesome. The maker of these rings did not hold back on designing one of the coolest sets of rings I’ve seen thus far. They’re flashy, clever and massive to say the least.

There was a recent ceremony where players and staff received their official Super Bowl championship rings, and people have been buzzing about them ever since.

What Are the Eagles' Super Bowl Rings Made From (2025)?

According to reports, there are over 12 carats of diamonds, green sapphires, white gold and there are even eagle wings that pop out of the top. It’s probably the most unique and coolest feature on the rings. When you see a picture of these things, they’re flashy, dramatic, and so Philly in the best way.

You stare at these rings that are customized with each player’s last name and number and all of these amazing jewels and think, “How expensive are they?”

How Much Are The Eagles' Super Bowl Rings Worth (2025)?

According to reports, each ring is estimated to cost somewhere between $35,000 $50,000, depending on the customization of the rings. The NFL pays for a portion of each ring, but then the specific organization, in this case the Eagles, is responsible for the rest.

They’re truly amazing to see the pictures and videos of. Not only are they super flashy and amazing, but it’s also so heartwarming and amazing to see your favorite players trying on their rings for either the first or second time as an Eagle.

We got to watch history this season, and as an Eagles fan myself, I’m hoping we can do it again this season. Go Birds.

