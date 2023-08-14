They say dreams come true, and for me... this news IS my dream.

Here's What We Know About Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees & Teas (So Far)

Dunkin' announced on Tuesday that their new Spiked Ice Coffees and Iced Teas will be available in 12 states in just a matter of days, apparently.

The new ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages will be available in grocery and package stores starting in late August, the company says. They'll hit store shelves in 12 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and New York.

“Dunkin' Spiked is perfect for day or night enjoyment and comes in eight distinct flavors, available in grocery and package stores later this month. This new line of ready-to-drink adult beverages elevates Dunkin'’s offerings, and we know our 21+ fans will love every sip," Dunkin'’s Vice President of Retail Business Development, Brian Gilbert, said on Monday.

The Spiked Ice Coffees have an ABV of 6% and the Spiked Ice Teas have an ABV of 5%.

Where Can I Find Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee & Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas?

So, of course, the first question on my mind was WHERE CAN I BUY DUNKIN' SPIKED NOW?!

You can use the product finder on the Dunkin' Spiked website to find your products. This page will be updated as the products hit the store selves, they say.

I'll be CONSTANTLY refreshing this site waiting to get my hands on one of these drinks. I don't want to wait!

If you were wondering, they will NOT be sold in Dunkin' restaurants, which of course, makes sense given alcohol laws and regulations.

What Flavors Are Available for Dunkin' Spike Iced Coffees?

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees Will Be Available in these flavors:

Dunkin' Spiked Original Iced Coffee

Dunkin' Spiked Caramel Iced Coffee

Dunkin' Spiked Mocha Iced Coffee

Dunkin' Spiked Vanilla Iced Coffee

They can be purchased as a 12-can mix pack (three 12 oz. Cans of each flavor), a four-pack of 12 oz. Original Spiked Iced Coffee Cans or a single 19.2 oz Original Spiked Iced Coffee can.

What Flavors Are Available for Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas?

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas Will Be Available in these flavors:

Dunkin' Spiked Slightly Sweet Iced Tea



Dunkin' Spiked Half & Half Iced Tea



Dunkin' Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher



Dunkin' Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher

They can be purchased as a 12-can mix pack (three 12 oz. Cans of each flavor), a four-pack of 12 oz. Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea Cans or a single 19.2 oz Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea can.

In addition to stores in our immediate area, Dunkin' Spiked products be available in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont. More states are likely to be added in early 2024, they say.



