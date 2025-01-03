They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, right?

While dumpster diving isn’t exactly my idea of a fun hobby, there are people out there who take this “thrifting” trend to a whole new level.

Honestly, I’ve seen a ton of TikToks showing off “dumpster diving hacks,” and I can’t help but be amazed by what people manage to find.

I’ve seen videos of people jumping into dumpsters behind stores like Target, Ulta, and Sephora, pulling out unopened makeup palettes, skincare products, and even perfectly good packaged food.

It’s wild to see what gets tossed out! People have been doing this for years, whether out of necessity or just for the thrill of the hunt.

While it can make really good content or be great for your wallet, something about it feels a little off about the whale dumpster diving hobby, doesn’t it?

I’m not just talking about the idea of being elbow-deep in someone else’s garbage, it almost feels like it could be stealing in a way.

If we were meant to take all of these unopened products, wouldn’t the stores give them away for free or at a discount?

This brings up a question I’m sure a lot of us have asked: is dumpster diving legal?

Can You Legally Dumpster Dive in Pennsylvania?

After digging around, I found out that dumpster diving is completely legal in Pennsylvania.

According to sources like Bizarre Hobby and RobinGreenfield.org, there’s nothing in the law that says you can’t do it.

That being said, if there’s a “No Trespassing” sign, you could run into some trouble. Otherwise, it’s totally fine to dive into dumpsters across the state of Pennsylvania.

So, if this is a hobby you’re considering, or maybe your kid wants to give it a shot, don’t worry, you’re not breaking any laws. Just be careful and maybe bring some gloves!

