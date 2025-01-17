Dump Truck Crashes Into New Jersey Target Store, Injuring At Least 5 People

Still Image From 6 ABC Action News Video

A terrifying scene is developing outside of a busy New Jersey Target store this evening (January 17).

Reports say that a dump truck crashed through the wall of a Target store in New Jersey causing significant damage to the building and truck. The store is in North Bergen, NJ, and the incident occurred just before 4 p.m.

Television footage from the scene shows a gaping hole in the side of the busy store.

Reports say that at least 5 people were injured in the incident, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Television chopper footage from the scene shows rescue crews including a several large tow trucks working to remove the dump truck from the store.

A tractor trailer also appeared to be involved in the accident.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article when more information is available.

