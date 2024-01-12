Need a Blowout? This Blow-dry Salon Chain is Coming to South Jersey!

Looking for a fresh, perfectly voluminous, "Rachel-from-Friends" blow out style?

Getting that perfect blowout that you see can be tricky sometimes! No matter skilled you may be with a roundbrush and hairdryer, sometimes you might need a little help achieving that salon-perfect look.

And if you're looking for it in Evesham Township, help is on the way!

DryBar, a California-based chain of salons that provides a blowout hair styling, is set to open in Marlton, according to Facebook Community Page, 'A View from Evesham'! They're looking to open in the Marlton Square shopping center.

No doubt you recognize their signature bright-yellow hair styling tools and products on the shelves at Ulta and other beauty stores. They're also for sale in their gorgeous salons.

Blowouts, Dry-Styling, Braids. No Cut, No Color!

DryBars aren't like your typical hair salons. They specialize in just blowouts, dry-styling, and braids. They can also do special event up-dos and offer extensions with add-on prices. You could be Hollywood-ready with sleek, bouncy hair in just 30 minutes!

Where are the DryBars in New Jersey?

There are 5 DryBar salons in New Jersey, but so far, none of them in South Jersey. They're located in Hoboken, Summit, Toms River, Paramus, and Wall Township.

Walls Township - 1861 Wall Township NJ-35 Ste. 107

Summit - 92 Summit Ave

Toms River - 1358 Hooper Ave. Ste. #17

Hoboken - 218 Washington St.

Paramus - 1 Garden State Plaza A9.

Pretty exciting that they're finally expanding to South Jersey! No word yet on when they plan on being open, but we'll keep an ear out for updates!

