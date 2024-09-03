Back-to-school season is finally here and there are for sure some things New Jersey drivers need to brush up on before hitting the roads.

Although I’m sure a lot of our morning commutes have been a little calmer this summer because school has been out, you need to brush up on some laws before heading back.

I feel like basic driving knowledge is kind of forgotten once you get oon the road and put your written driver’s test behind you.

Although a lot of us may not remember specific facts, it’s important for us to refresh our memory when it comes to important facts oon the road, especially when it includes, busses, school zones, etc.

What Are School Zone Speed Limits in New Jersey?

In New Jersey, school zone speed limits typically range between 15 and 25 mph, depending on the specific area.

The reduced speed is in effect when children are present, during school hours, or when the school zone lights are flashing.

Some school zones may have posted signs with more specific timing for these limits, like during morning drop-off or afternoon pick-up hours.

Is It Ever Legal To Pass A School Bus in New Jersey?

In New Jersey, it is generally illegal to pass a school bus that has its flashing red lights on and stop arm extended.

However, there are specific situations where it is legal to pass a school bus at reduced speeds.

One exception happens when the bus is stopped directly in front of a school or other school-related activity and children are boarding or exiting on the same side of the street.

In this case, drivers may pass, but they must do it cautiously, driving at no more than 10 miles per hour, according to Drive Safely.

Also, if you’re on the opposite side of a divided highway (where there’s a physical barrier like a median between you and the bus), you do not need to stop.​

Knowing these laws will keep everyone safe this back-to-school season! Always be alert when driving near buses to ensure the safety of children.

