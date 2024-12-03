New Jersey has its fair share of weird laws that make you scratch your head. For example, did you know it’s technically illegal to eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton?

Yes, that’s a real law that was in effect at some point in time. Although nobody’s getting hauled off in handcuffs for munching on a pickle as a snack in 2024.

Then there’s the rule about pumping your own gas, but New Jerseyans will fiercely defend that one.

There is a laundry list of all kinds of random laws that have been put into effect at one point or another.

One thing we’ve all seen plenty of, though, is people driving around with things dangling from their rearview mirrors.

You may even be guilty of it. Things like fuzzy dice, air fresheners, and rosary beads.

We’ve all seen a ton of New Jersey drivers be guilty of hopping on this trend for years now.

You might have some hanging in your car right now! While it might seem harmless, hanging stuff from your rearview mirror in New Jersey can actually get you pulled over.

Is It Illegal To Have Items Hanging From Your Rearview Mirror in NJ?

According to New Jersey law (specifically Statute 39:3-74), anything that obstructs your view while driving can get you into some trouble.

It doesn’t matter if it’s an air freshener or your kid’s graduation tassel. If it’s blocking your windshield view, it’s considered a safety hazard.

This rule is meant to prevent accidents by making sure drivers have a clear view of the road at all times.

So, while those fuzzy dice might be a really cute look that you want to show off, they’re better off decorating your bedroom than your car.

Keep that windshield clutter-free and save yourself the hassle of a potential traffic stop.

