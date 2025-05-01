There’s just something about a drive-in movie that feels magical.

Watching a movie while in the comfort of your own car and with a huge bag of your favorite snacks sounds like a really great time.

Drive-ins were a huge go-to activity for people back in the day, and I wish there were more of them now!

You can get all of your friends and family together to watch a great movie and just have an awesome time.

Read More: Save Money at NJ Target Stores With This Weekly Markdown Hack

Even though traditional movie theaters, 4DX movie theaters, and streaming services have taken over the drive-in movie scene, they still hold a place in many people’s hearts.

There’s something about it that just feels more exciting than sitting in a normal theater. It may just be as simple as, because we don’t get to experience it all that often, we tend to find it more exciting.

At one point in time, there were a lot of drive-ins throughout New Jersey, but in 2025, there is only one remaining and you can visit it!

Where is New Jersey's Only Operating Drive-In Movie Theater?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

If you want to get in on the full drive-in movie experience, Delsea Drive-In is still open and operating in Vineland, New Jersey. Delsea Drive-In is the last operating drive-in theater in the entire state.

They show double features on multiple screens and it’s open seasonally during the warmer months.

If you have the chance to go, it’s really worth seeing for yourself, especially because these theaters are so few and far between nowadays.

11 Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey The warm weather is officially here and it's time to bring your pets down to the Jersey Shore! Gallery Credit: Gianna