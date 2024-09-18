Join Chris & the Crew For a Drag Brunch Bottomless Mimosa Cruise in Philadelphia

At 94.5 PST, we're all about giving you fun experiences, and this fall we've got something really special up our sleeves. In fact, SUPER excited to announce that we've got a BIG party planned on Sunday, October 20.

Chris & the Crew are excited to present a drag brunch cruise with Philadelphia's Premiere Queen of Comedy, Bev.

It's Chris & the Crew's Drag Bunch Bottomless Mimosa Cruise with City Cruises on the Spirit of Philadelphia.

You heard us right! This show and fun is so big that it can't be contained on land. So we're hitting the seas.

We've partnered with our friends at City Cruises for one-of-a kind drag brunch cruise on the water overlooking the Philadelphia skyline.

This 2-hour brunch cruise aboard the iconic Spirit of Philadelphia (with bottomless mimosas) departs Penns Landing at 12 noon on Sunday, October 20th. Note: This 21+ event.

Drag Cruise Philadelphia WPST City Cruises via Canva loading...

Tickets are on sale right now! Click here to purchase tickets and learn more. Hurry! They're selling fast, so gather up your girl squad and grab your tickets today.

While on board, you'll enjoy a delicious brunch menu. And, of course, you'll be a treated to a laugh out loud funny show from Philadelphia's Queen of Comedy, Bev & special drag queen guests.

It's all hosted by Joe from 94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew. You can click here to purchase tickets.

While on board you can see famed city landmarks like the Ben Franklin Bridge, from the cozy-climate controlled interior and open-air roof decks.