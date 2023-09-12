If you’re craving a good pizza for dinner tonight, you need to head to this pizza shop in Doylestown, PA! The PA, NYC, and NJ are full of some of the most amazing pizza spots in the entire country.

Food critics rave about restaurants right in our area and this Doylestown pizza shop is getting some amazing reviews from the Washington Post.

The Washington Post team stated, “We analyzed 7.5 million Yelp reviews and developed a formula to identify the best regional pizza styles in each state.” There is a mind-blowing amount of pizza styles out there and you can get a majority of them right in our area.

“Out of more than 85,000 independent and small chain restaurants reviewed, one local Bucks County shop ranked the highest in Pennsylvania for Neapolitan-style pizza: Spuntino Wood-Fired Pizzeria,” wrote phillyburbs.com.

Spuntino is located in Doylestown, PA, and has been a Bucks County favorite for some time. When taking a look at their menu, it seems like each pizza is wood-fired (hence the name) and is 10-inch personal-sized.

The list of pizzas ranges from a classic margarita to even a carbonara pizza which includes pancetta, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, cracked egg, pecorino, and black pepper.

If you’re a pizza lover or especially into trying specialty pies, this is the place to go.

If you want to check out the best-rated pizza in PA, Spuntino Wood-Fired Pizzeria is located at 22 S Main Street in Doylestown, PA.

