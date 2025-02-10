Plane Crashes Near Airport in Doylestown, PA on Monday

A bizarre scene unfolded in Bucks County earlier today as a small single engine plane crashed near the Doylestown Airport.

Emergency officials confirmed that hey responded to the 3800 block of Old Easton Road in Buckingham Township (Bucks County) on Monday around 11 a.m.

When they arrived they discovered the small plane upside down in the vacant lot (which is located near the airport).

Here’s television chopper footage from Philadelphia’s 6abc showing the plane upside down in the empty lot:



Only the pilot was on board, and miraculously, no injuries were reported in the incident.

"The male pilot was able to exit the plane on his own without any injuries," officials wrote in an update, which was posted on Bucks County CrimeWatch after the crash.

A report from 6abc says that the plane encountered a mechanical problem shortly after taking off. The pilot was attempting to return to the airport for an emergency landing at the time of the accident, they say.

As for the investigation, the Doylestown Fire Company No. 1 write on social media that they’ve turned the investigation over to the Fire Marshall and the FAA, officials said in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

