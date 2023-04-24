The most underrated towns in the United States have just been named and a local town made the short list.

The Discover Blog says there are a few amazing places across the country that live in the shadows of the big cities nearby, therefore not getting the attention they deserve.

Get our free mobile app

Doylestown, PA is one of them. It's between two major cities, New York and Philadelphia and also close to vibrant and eclectic New Hope, PA, which gets a lot of attention as well.

Have you ever been to Doylestown? It's lovely, truly lovely. It has a peaceful, countryside vibe, with beautiful scenery as you drive into the downtown area, bustling with adorable restaurants, shops and entertainment.

Google Google loading...

I was there a few weeks ago (it's less than an hour from Mercer County) and was upset I didn't give myself enough time in my busy schedule to explore more. I'll be back, as a college friend lives there (and loves it).

Google Google loading...

Here's a fun fact about Doylestown...singer Pink is from there.

Here's the description of Doylestown from The Discover Blog: "Not far from York City, Bucks County is best know for its bucolic countryside with rolling hills, covered bridges, and acres of farmland. Although everyone flocks to New Hope for its eclectic and funky shops, the town of Doylestown goes unnoticed by many. Home to not one, but two top-notch museums, Doylestown is quaint, historic and thoroughly charming. The Mercer Museum, a six-story castle previously occupied by archeologist Henry Mercer, is home to an extensive collection of Mercer's findings and the nearby Michener Art Museum is located in a former prison and features historical and contemporary artworks.

To check out the other eight underrated towns in the US, click here.