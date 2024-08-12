Three Dead After Double Murder-Suicide in Buckingham (Bucks County), PA

We’re just learning about a tragedy in a Bucks County home this afternoon. Authorities say a double-murder suicide has left three people dead in Buckingham Township, Pa.

Police say they responded to the 3900 block of Charter Club Drive around 10:30 a.m. today Monday. That's in the Ridings of Buckingham neighborhood.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office tells the media that they believe 59-year-old Steen Chow shot and killed 21-year-old Raymond Chow and 63-year-old Amy Troung. The gunman then killed himself.The two victims were found deceased in their beds.

Neither the relationships between the victims was not immediately clear nor any possible motive.