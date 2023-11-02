The age old question: To tip or not to tip?

Technically, tipping is an option in most establishments, but when it comes to the food industry, it's not really an option. Not just when you're in a restaurant, but also when you order delivery. The social norm is to always tip.

Pizza Man Ringing The Door Bell With A Large Bag Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Generally in today's society, if you choose not to tip, you'll be perceived as a colossal jerk. Rightfully so, if you ask me. People in the food/service industry work hard for their money, and tips factor into that hugely.

Unfortunately, it turns out that when some people order takeout through delivery, they opt not to tip their delivery driver. Oof! One of the apps is giving no-tip customers a new warning.

No Tip? Prepare to wait longer!

Popular food delivery app DoorDash has issued a warning to all users via a pop-up disclaimer in the app. If you choose not to tip your driver in the app, you'll be met with a message: “Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered – are you sure you want to continue?”

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash loading...

Here's the thing: DoorDash delivery drivers receive 100% of their tips. And once they have your order, they can choose which deliveries to prioritize. How do you supposed they'll prioritize the non-tippers?

So if you're choosing not to tip - don't be surprised if your food is cold by the time it gets to you. Complaining to customer service probably won't do you any good either.

Young beautiful brunette woman wearing casual t-shirt standing over yellow background Looking at the watch time worried, afraid of getting late Getty Images loading...

In these sorts of situations, may even find yourself in a verbal altercation with a delivery driver, which is not ideal - but these unpleasant interactions have been popping up on social media often.

What do you think of this warning from DoorDash? Chime in in the comments!

These 7 Major Retailers Are Closed in NJ For Thanksgiving 2023 Make sure to be extra prepared this Thanksgiving, because these major retailers will not be open to bail you out! Gallery Credit: Gianna