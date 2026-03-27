There's another new dining option in Mercer County that has everyone in the area buzzing.

Don Carlos Restaurant & Café celebrated its grand opening in Hamilton on March 26

It's Don Carlos Restaurant & Café in Hamilton Township. The new restaurant just celebrated its grand opening and the owners and staff are excited to serve the community.

READ MORE: New Italian restaurant now open on Route 33 in Hamilton

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Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony

Hamilton Mayor, Jeff Martin, Councilman Anthony Carabelli, and the Associate Director of Economic Development, Kate Kane, were were on hand for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting yesterday (Thursday, March 26).

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The Hamilton officials joined the restaurant owners, their family, and staff members for the occasion.

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The website gives you the vibe of the new restaurant saying, "Welcome to an authentic corner of Guatemala in the heart of our city. At Don Carlos, traditional flavors come to life through recipes passed down through generations, where each dish tells a story of our Guatemalan culinary heritage. From the moment you step through our doors, the aroma of freshly cooked corn and fresh spices transports you to the colorful streets of Antigua, Guatemala. Our passion for preserving the authenticity of the cuisine is reflected in every detail, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere that will make you feel right at home."

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READ MORE: DeLorenzo's The Burg now open in Hamilton Township

Don Carlos is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The breakfast menu includes pancake towers with different toppings, waffles, and French toast. There are light breakfast options including avocado toast, omelets, fruit bowls, and a variety of egg platters with refried beans, fried plantains, chorizo, served with tortillas or bread. Treat yourself to a healthy smoothie to go along with your meal.

For lunch or dinner, the options include shrimp tacos, Creole BBQ, salads, burgers, and so much more. Don't miss out on the area gem. Follow Don Carlos on Instagram HERE.

Don Carlos Restaurant & Café is located at 2 Elmwood Avenue in Hamilton Avenue. The hours are 8:30 A.M - 9 P.M., 7 days a week. Dine in, take out, or delivery is available.