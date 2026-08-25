Legendary musician and pop culture icon Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80. The news was shared in a statement shared by her family on social media just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The video featured a message from Dolly's nephew Bryan Seaver.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now," Seaver said in a statement.

Dolly was 80 years old at the time of her passing. Her husband of 60 years Carl Dean passed away in March 2025.

Her iconic career spanned decades and included the incredible hit songs "I Will Always Love You," "9 to 5," "Jolene," and more.

Seaver said her family and team will work diligently to make sure her legacy lives with us forever.

"May God bless you all. She will always love you," Seaver ended the message.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article when we have more information.



Remembering the Country Stars Who Died in 2026 So far in 2026, country fans have mourned the deaths of country legends and other large-looming figures of pop culture. Keep reading to remember the singers, musicians, actors and other notable figures we've lost this year. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak



