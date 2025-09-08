In case you missed the recent news, a mega-popular gourmet market in Robbinsville, featured on The Food Network several times, is packing up and moving. Don't worry, though, it's not going far.

Rumors began to swirl a few weeks ago, but it was just confirmed by the market itself a few days ago.

Dolce and Clemente's Gourmet Italian Market is moving

It's Dolce and Clemente's Gourmet Italian Market in the Washington Town Center, 2 North Commerce Square (off Route 33), in Robbinsville. Keep reading to find out where it's moving.

When I first heard the buzz that the market was moving, I panicked at the thought that I'd never have another Pink Panther sandwich again. Have you had a Pink Panther? It's a chicken parmigiana sandwich, but, instead of red sauce, it's made with pink sauce (vodka sauce). It's hard to describe how delicious it is. Let me just say it's unbelievably great.

It's been featured on The Food Network

The Pink Panther was just one of the fabulous foods Dolce and Clemente's makes that was featured on The Food Network. Guy Fieri, star of The Food Network, discovered Dolce and Clemente's a few years ago, and loved it so much that he's visited several times and filmed his popular show, Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives there.

Thankfully, we'll all still be able to enjoy all of our Dolce and Clemente's favorites because the family-owned and operated market isn't moving far. In fact, you could walk from the current location to the future, new location in about 2 minutes.

It's moving into the old Rite Aid on Route 33

Dolce and Clemente's Gourmet Italian Market announced on social media that it will be moving to the former Rite Aid store located at 2370 Route 33. It's next to Washington Town Center.

Wow. That's a much bigger space, but I've heard the space may be divided, although that has yet to be confirmed. I hope there will be seating to eat in the market.

There were no other details and no opening date provided, but the market promised to keep us posted.

