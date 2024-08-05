This may make you gasp.

Dolce & Clemente's, in the Robbinsville Town Center, is making a major change.

The mega-popular Italian Market has decided to switch deli meat providers and some customers are not happy at all.

Let me explain.

Boar's Head has supplied Dolce & Clemente's with deli meats and other products for years. It is considered to be a high-end brand.

Dolce & Clemente's is a high-end Italian Market, so Boar's Head deli meats fit the market's vibe perfectly.

But, the brand has been temporarily (I hope) plagued by a listeria outbreak in 13 states, according to News 12 New Jersey..

The outbreak is responsible for killing two people and making dozens of people sick.

Popular Deli Meat Maker Boar Head's Recalls 7 Million Pounds Of Meat After Listeria Outbreak

Over 70 Boar's Head products have been recalled, millions of pounds of meat. Places like Dolce & Clemente's have had to empty their deli cases.

For obvious reasons, many are nervous about eating.

Local businesses have been scrambling to find a solution. Without being able to sell Boar's Head products means a loss of profit.

Dolce & Clemente's (specifically, Joe Clemente) filled in their customers about their strategy via Facebook.

The post read in part, "I had to make a decision on what is best for my customers, as well as all of the employees that work for me at my market. At Dolce and Clemente's we pride ourselves on quality and service. The decision to bring in a replacement for Boar's Head with the same quality was my main goal. After looking at and tasting the products of numerous high quality brands, we have landed with Thumann's."

The decision post was met with a variety of responses. Most were supportive calling the decision a wise one, others were not, wondering why the market wouldn't just let Boar's Head works through the recall and resume selling its products.

I'm sure it was not an easy decision.

This was the market's next post clarifying its decision.

I admit, I'm a Boars Head snob. I can't tell right away if the sandwich I'm eating is made with Boars Head meat. It's top-notch.

But, I'm willing to give Thumann's a try because I have mad love for Dolce & Clemente's.

