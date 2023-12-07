NJ Dog Parents Need To Look Out For New Mystery Illness

If you’re a dog owner in New Jersey you may want to be on the lookout for a very scary illness that has been spreading. There’s a “mystery illness” that has been making fogs extremely sick and in some cases has even been deadly.

Experts have been doing what they can to identify exactly what this disease is, but at this point, there is very little that doctors know about this disease that is spreading from puppy to puppy. TODAY.com reports that it’s likely either due to a bacteria or virus but the illness does not respond well to antibiotics.

If you’re a doggie parent, you for sure want to be on the lookout for this.

What exactly is this mysterious dog illness?

According to Yahoo News, dogs with this mystery illness usually have the following:

coughing

sneezing

eye or nose discharge

abnormally tired

red eyes

potential blue or purple gums

Dogs may also not test positive for any common causes of canine respiratory illness via the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Lots of pet owners whose dogs have been affected are reporting that their pups suffered from a cough for about six to eight weeks that led to chronic pneumonia, all of which did not respond to antibiotics.

This disease is extremely scary and can be deadly. Researchers are saying the illness can be spread from dog to dog in places such as doggy daycares and kennels, so please be careful where you’re sending your pup and be cautious of the other dogs you socialize with.

