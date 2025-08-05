There’s no shortage of amazing foods throughout the state of New Jersey. Everywhere you go, you can pretty much find some of the best versions of whatever food you’re craving.

One of my favorite things to do when I want to go out to eat, though, is find a good dive bar. Especially in the Mercer County area, there are so many bars that are considered “dives” that serve up some of the best bar food you can find. I prefer going to “dives” because you may be shocked by the quality of food you can find, especially in our area.

A new list mentioning some of the best dive bars in New Jersey has been circulating online locally, and two amazing spots in Mercer County have made the list, and honestly, they’re two of my favorites.

Jojo’s Tavern - Hamilton, New Jersey

Jojo’s Tavern is located in Hamilton, New Jersey, and it has made this list posted by New Jersey Realtors. Jojo’s is located right off of Nottingham Way, and it’s well known in the area for serving up some really delicious pizza.

Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports reviewed the pizza a few years ago and scored it a 7.4, which is pretty high praise from him. They also have an amazing Mustard pizza pie that is for sure worth trying when you go as well. It’s small, but super inviting and has some truly amazing food.

Al’s Airport Inn Bar and Grill - Ewing, New Jersey

Al’s Airoprt Inn is located in Ewing, New Jersey, just outside of the Trenton Airport, and let me tell you, they have some of my favorite food. Not just favorite bar food, but favorite food in general. They considered this spot to be a dive bar, but the quality of cocktails and food is anything but typical “dive bar material”.

You seriously cannot have a bad experience when you go there, so it makes sense why this made the list as well. It’s always fun to see local businesses get highlighted and to have people who may not live near here travel to come try out with Mercer County has to offer.

