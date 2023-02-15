Come experience the magic of 100 years of Disney!

To celebrate Disney turning 100 years old in 2023, Disney 100: The Exhibition is set to kick off its world tour at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia starting February 18!

If you've ever wondered about the stories behind some of your favorite movies, Disney's humble beginnings, and what it took for Disney to become what it is today over the course of a century, you can't miss this!

The exhibition made its grand debut on Wednesday, Feb 15 before it opens to the public on Feb 18.

The exhibition is an immersive experience throughout a 15,000-square-foot, 10-gallery exhibition space, according to PhillyVoice.com. It'll feature behind-the-scenes looks, state-of-the-art interactive installations, and much, much more, according to the exhibition page on the Franklin Institute website:

Opening February 18, the Walt Disney Archives opens its vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including Disney’s “Crown Jewels” – more than 250 rarely-seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia.

How long will Disney100 be at the Franklin Institute?

The exhibition will be at the Franklin Institute Feb 18 - Aug 27.

How can I get tickets for Disney100 at the Franklin Institute?

Tickets are on sale now!

Daytime hours: Adults - $45 , Children - $41 (General museum admission included) Click HERE

Adults - , Children - (General museum admission included) Click HERE Evening hours: Adults & Children - $25 (General museum admission not included) Click HERE

Adults & Children - (General museum admission not included) Click HERE Member tickets: Adults & Children - $18 No service fees for members! General Admission is included with daytime tickets. Click HERE.

It is highly recommended to buy your tickets in advance.

100 years comes with a lot of history, and Disney has been enchanting audiences for literally generations. So this is the perfect opportunity for Disney fans of all ages to come see this magical exhibition and take a walk through that fascinating history!

