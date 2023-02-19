Enter to Win Tickets for ‘Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero’ at Cure Insurance Arena

You could win a four-pack of tickets to see Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero at the Cure Insurance Arena, happening March 16th through the 19th, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Click here to learn more. Enter to win free tickets below:

Contest runs through 2/24/23.

Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero, an adventure filled with tales of heroism from your favorite Disney stories. Join fearless wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they bravely voyage into uncharted territories to return the stolen heart of Te Fiti.

Journey alongside Anna and Elsa on their quest to protect the kingdom. Dive “Under The Sea” and test the power of true love with The Little Mermaid.

Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore the world outside her own. And be there as Belle boldly tames the fearsome Beast. Discover that courage, determination, and heart are all part of the hero in you!

Click here for tickets and more.