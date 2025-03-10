The Dirtiest Hotel Chain In The U.S. Has 37 Locations

Going on a vacation is seriously one of the best feelings in the entire world.

For the average person, if you’re lucky, you get to go on one vacation or so per year.

Some years are harder than others to swing it, but it’s such a necessity for most people.

Getting away from reality for a little bit and just letting loose is one of the best feelings and it’s so good for your mental health.

Getting all of your friends and/or family together just to escape reality a little bit is just the greatest thing on earth.

Read More: Which Philadelphia Phillies Player Makes The Most Money Annually?

When I go on vacation, I can’t even lie, I turn into a little bit of a clean freak. The minute I walk into a hotel room, I have a laundry list of things I need to do before I get comfortable.

I have to pull the bed sheets back and check for bed bugs, I have to Lysol spray or wipe down light switches, door handles, TV remotes, and basically every other surface.

Maybe I’m a little bit of a hotel snob, but whatever. That’s what works for me, so I’m not going to stop now.

People may think I’m a little over the top when it comes to this, but I don't care. When I’m on vacation I want to be comfortable and doing all of that cleaning is the first step for me!

If I could pack up my entire bedroom at home and bring that with me on vacation, I would.

Hotel rooms can skeeve me out that much! So yes, I am a hotel snob to a certain extent, so staying at a decent hotel is a must for me. I’ll always splurge on that when I go on vacation.

If you’re like me, there’s one hotel chain that you need to stay away from.

What is The Dirtiest Hotel Chain in America?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

According to The Travel, one hotel chain that has multiple locations in New Jersey is considered to be the dirtiest.

Hampton Hotels has been ranked the dirtiest hotel chain in the entire country.

They’re very affordable and not rated awful in your area, so this is super shocking to me! Like all chain hotels, restaurants, etc, it all depends on where you stay obviously.

We all know different locations will be cleaner than some, but according to this list, they are ranked as the worst in America. You can check the full list here.

Illegal Names You Can't Name Your Baby in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna