New anchor store opening in 2026 at Cherry Hill Mall

A one-of-a-kind store is on its way to Cherry Hill Mall, according to the mall's social media.

It will be only the second in New Jersey

It will be only the second of its kind in the Garden State.

Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport coming in 2026

Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport will be opening in 2026.

It's described on the Dick's Sporting Goods website: "We are your destination for sport. From baseball, softball, golf to football, we will help you reach the top of your game - no matter how you stay active. Find the top gear to perform your best, practice your skills, connect with your community and attend special events in our new interactive space."

I know 2026 sounds like a long time to wait, but trust me, it will be worth the wait.

Not only will you get to shop for everything you need...clothing, shoes, gear, equipment, you'll get to play too.

This isn't just your average retail store, it's an experience.

You'll get to jump on climbing walls, swing at the golf simulators.

There will also be an outdoor turf field. Wow.

It will anchor the mall and join other stores like Apple, Abercrombie & Fitch, Macy's, Michael Kors, Nordstrom, Old Navy, PacSun, Rallyhouse, Sephora, Pottery Barn, and many more.

According to the mall's website, Pop Mart, Dr. Martens, Mango, and OffLine will be opening soon and a Coach store is scheduled to open this fall.

Freehold Raceway Mall is getting a Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport too

The first Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport in New Jersey is preparing for a 2025 opening in Freehold Raceway Mall in Freehold Township.

It will be in the old Lord & Taylor store

It will be located in the former Lord & Taylor department store space.

I'll let you know when I hear the opening dates for both locations.

