Dick's Sporting Goods is upping its game with a newer concept store filled with cool experiences. It's called Dick's House of Sport.

It's an interactive store (bigger than your normal Dick's store) to try out the sporting goods that you're buying, and so much more. Action News 6 ABC calls it an attraction.

Dick's House of Sport is coming to King of Prussia Mall

A new location is planned for King of Prussia Mall.

You'll need to clear your schedule to check out the rock-climbing wall, the multi-sport cage to test out gear and products, golf pro-shop, ice rink, and some locations have an outdoor, turf field.

READ MORE: King of Prussia Mall named top shopping destination in the U.S.

The Freehold Raceway Mall location in NJ opened October 31

These stores are starting to pop up everywhere. In neighboring New Jersey, one just opened in Freehold Raceway Mall, where Lord & Taylor once was.

There's only one other New Jersey location, in Jersey City, and another one is planned for Cherry Hill.

It's going to take some time to create this new, cool space in the King of Prussia Mall. It's not set to open until sometime in 2027.

READ MORE: Grand opening date set for Netflix House in King of Prussia Mall

There are only two others in the Keystone State, one in Pittsburgh and another in Scranton.

In the meantime, King of Prussia Mall is leveling up with another attraction, Netflix House, set to open next week (November 12).

It's an immersive experience store with interactive activities based on Netflix shows and movies. There's a restaurant too, with menu items based on shows as well, called Netflix Bites. For more information, click here.

