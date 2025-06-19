UPDATE (2:00 p.m. Thursday): A precautionary shelter-in-place order has been LIFTED in Deptford Township (Gloucester County), NJ.

Officials with the Gloucester Office of Emergency Management say they have mitigated an issue following an earlier leak in the area and have now been able to lift the precautionary shelter-in-place order that was in effect for Deptford, NJ.

The previous order was issued around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday. Portions of Windermere, Cooper Village, and Deptford Memorial Park are included in the zone. They had been alerted by township officials that they should shelter-in-place. We were old that NJDEP's Emergency response team is in en route as they assess the situation.

Get our free mobile app

It all stems from an issue within the Deptford Twp. Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) facility. A chlorine cylinder experienced an active leak. The MUA is located at S. Kelsea Drive and South View Avenue.

Crews were able to mitigated vapors with water suppression and they're conducting air monitoring in the area. Local officials responded to the scene quickly to keep the public safe, officials tell us.

The Deptford Fire Department and Gloucester County Hazmat responded to the area Thursday afternoon, officials said. Meanwhile, we were told that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was alerted to the incident as well.